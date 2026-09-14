Horrifying Video Shows ICE Attack Teens on Way to Enlist

Two American teenagers were brutally attacked by ICE agents while they said they were on their way to enlist in the Marine Corps.

The two teens said they were filming an ICE-involved incident happening at a nearby elementary school in Alamo, Texas, last week. It was then that federal agents used force and pepper-sprayed the pair.

Federal agents were seen on video pulling one teen from the car and punching him several times in the face while he was face-down on the pavement. The person filming the scene appears to repeatedly yell at the agents that the boys are minors.

One of the teens seen being beaten. Telemundo

The other teen, Luis Ochoa, 17, recounted the harrowing experience to Telemundo. After being pepper-sprayed by the agents, the Spanish-language broadcaster reported that he got away to a nearby fast food restaurant to ask for help.

But he said that when agents did eventually get to him, he repeatedly informed the ICE agents he was a citizen, but was told, “I don’t give a damn.... Your parents can’t help you now.”

The pair were then held in ICE custody for eight hours.

Ochoa’s mother said the moment her son was detained was one of the most agonizing moments of her life, as she feared that they would take him to Mexico.

His mother said she feared the worst during his hours-long detention. Telemundo

She also told Telemundo that her son is now apparently rethinking his decision to enlist, “How are they supposed to serve a country that doesn’t even uphold their basic rights?”

When reached for comment, ICE referred the Daily Beast to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond.

ICE has been fully funded through the end of Trump's term. Vincent Alban/REUTERS

As it relates to the families of troops, the Trump administration has shown little regard for them as it relates to its deportation agenda.

More than 50 parents and spouses of active-duty U.S. troops have been detained, and at least six have been deported under the second Trump presidency. At least eight immediate family members of service members are currently in ICE custody.

This ICE-involved incident with the Texas teenagers is only the latest in a string of violence that ICE agents have displayed, including towards Americans.

ICE agents are routinely seen using aggressive force during immigration stops, or violently going after bystanders or protesters near the scene.

ICE has killed multiple U.S. citizens. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

Their operations frequently turn deadly too, as ICE agents have shot and killed at least 11 people since Jan. 2025. That figure includes two U.S. citizens, Minnesota residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom the Trump administration claimed were engaged in acts of “domestic terrorism” when they were killed in separate incidents in Minneapolis.