They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.

Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can get up to 60 percent off retail, free delivery throughout California in just a few days, and a one-year warranty with your purchase.

Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.

Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on up to 60 percent off throughout May.