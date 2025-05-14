After all the shows, the podcasts, the interviews and the Instagrams, Meghan Markle is now more unpopular than ever, at least in the U.K., new data has revealed. Polling firm YouGov, which tracks favorability ratings for leading public figures including the royals on a regular basis, said that favorability towards Meghan is at its lowest point since it started being tracked in 2017. Prince Harry is also seen negatively in the wake of his latest interview with the BBC; only 27 percent of Britons have a positive opinion of him, with 63 percent disliking him, his worst score since early 2023. Meghan fares even worse with only 20 percent having a positive opinion of her while 65 percent hold a negative view. William and Kate are the most popular royals, with 75 percent of Britons having a positive opinion of the Prince of Wales and 72 percent likewise for his spouse. When it comes to King Charles III, 61 percent of Britons have a positive view of the current monarch, compared to 29 percent with an unfavorable view.
Scarlett Johansson knows the timing of her directorial debut might raise some eyebrows. While discussing the upcoming film, Eleanor the Great, the Avengers star briefly acknowledged an uncomfortable coincidence: the production was backed by Wayfarer Studios, whose co-founder is It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Johansson acknowledged the “weird timing” of working with Wayfarer, given Baldoni is currently embroiled in a massive legal battle with Johansson’s ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, and his current wife, Blake Lively. Johansson, 40, married Reynolds in 2008, and the couple separated in 2010. Reynolds, 48, has been married to Baldoni’s It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, 37, since 2012. In 2024, Lively filed suit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliation, and other inappropriate conduct. Baldoni has denied the allegations, and in January, responded with a $400 million lawsuit against both Lively and Reynolds, accusing the couple of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Reynolds later filed a motion to be removed from the lawsuit. Johansson said that while she’s never met Baldoni personally, his studio was “super supportive throughout the process” of making her film. Let’s hope Johansson’s set ran a little more smoothly than his.
Rosamund Pike refused to get undressed and “stand there in underwear” during her Bond audition. The actress said she was asked to “unzip and drop the dress I was wearing,” when she auditioned for her role alongside Pierce Brosnan as Miranda Frost in 2002’s Die Another Day. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Pike, who was 21 years old at the time, said she wasn’t going to do it. She told the magazine she had said, “‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now,’” and added, “I don’t know what possessed me” to give such a confident refusal. Pike’s turn as the film’s double agent antagonist went over well with Die Another Day becoming the highest-grossing Bond film at the time. Pike brought the movie back into the headlines again in March when she revealed she thought she was “waxing Pierce’s chest” with her body tape while filming the “love” scene. “I was mortified,” at first she said, but “it took a couple of takes to realize it was not him. It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan bed.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confessed that if he had a child today, he would “probably” vaccinate them against measles. When asked by Rep. Mark Pocan during a House budget hearing Wednesday whether or not he would vaccinate his children for measles today, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) replied: “Probably, for measles.” Yet he added that “I think if I answer that question directly that it will seem like I’m giving advice to other people and I don’t want to be doing that.” Kennedy has previously stated that both he and his children are vaccinated. He went on to say that his “opinions about vaccines are irrelevant,” and that he doesn’t think “people should be taking… medical advice from me.” Pocan countered Kennedy’s statements by reminding him that it was his “jurisdiction” to do so “because the CDC does give advice.” But Kennedy said that his department is simply trying to “lay out the pros and cons, the risks and benefits, accurately, as we understand them” so people can make their own decisions. When pressed by Pocan if he would vaccinate his children against chicken pox and polio, the HHS secretary repeated his previous stance of: “I don’t want to give advice.” Kennedy has flip flopped between claiming to be anti-vax and supporting the measles vaccine, and falsely stating that vaccines cause autism.
Horror as Man Plunges to His Death After Saving 2 From Burning Hot Air Balloon
A chilling video circulating online shows the final moments of a man who fell to his death after saving two people from a burning hot air balloon during a festival in Zacatecas, Mexico. The tragic incident unfolded at the First Balloon Festival, held as part of the 2025 Enrique Estrada Fair. The victim, identified by police as 40-year-old Lucio N., was aboard the hot air balloon with two other passengers, according to the Riviera Maya News. When it suddenly caught fire, Lucio helped the other two passengers escape to safety. But as the hot air balloon lifted off, he became entangled in its ropes and was carried into the sky. In the video, he can be seen dangling from the burning balloon as smoke billows into the air—before plummeting to the ground. The secretary general of the Zacatecas government, Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, said on Facebook that the man died “after an unfortunate incident while on board a hot air balloon.”
The streaming service Max is returning to its roots and reviving its classic name: HBO Max. This comes almost two years after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) announced that the streaming service would undergo a rebrand by dropping HBO from its name. WBD chief David Zaslav announced during a presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday that “today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.” The rebrand was also posted on the Max app with an announcement that read: “The plot twist everyone’s been waiting for: Max is becoming HBO Max!” A WBD press release Wednesday stated how “returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering.” The company teased a potential return to the streaming service’s original branding two months ago when it changed Max’s new blue and white color palette to HBO Max’s original monochrome interface. Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys, previously said in 2023 that “the same people who are concerned today about taking HBO out of the name” are the same ones “who were outraged that HBO was put in the name in the first place.” He backtracked on these statements Wednesday, claiming that “we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition” and clearly states the service’s goal of making content that is “worth paying for.”
Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her regrets about getting plastic surgery at 25 because a cinematographer didn’t like her face. “I took it very seriously as an actor,” Curtis, now 66, told 60 Minutes. The movie in question is 1985’s Perfect, directed by James Bridges. The cinematographer “was like, ‘I am not shooting her today because her eyes are baggy.’ I was 25,” the Oscar winner said. “For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery.” She added that the surgery didn’t go well, and she regretted it “immediately and have regretted it since.” The actress said she also got hooked on the post-op medication. “It was not a good thing for me to do… They give you painkillers. I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opioid,” she said. “[I] Drank a little bit. I was very quiet and private about it. But it became a dependency for sure.” Curtis has been sober for 26 years.
The $400 million “flying palace” jet that Qatar is gifting Donald Trump is worth over 100 times more than all the gifts that foreign countries have given to American presidents since 2001, according to Axios analysis. State Department data suggests that previous presidents received a comparatively meager $3.8 million worth of gifts over the last 24 years, the report says. Barack Obama got the most, with a total value of $2 million. A large chunk of this total value was from a bronze statue of two horses gifted to the former president by Saudi Arabia, estimated to be worth $500,000. George W. Bush was second with $1.1 million. Trump himself has received a total of $371,000 worth of gifts, not counting the Boeing 747 offered by the Qatari royal family. Joe Biden, according to Axios, is bringing up the rear with $250,000 in gifts from foreign states. Most gifts given to U.S. presidents are sent to the National Archives, which preserves government and historical records. The Department of State has been contacted for comment. He told Sean Hannity during a Tuesday interview on Air Force One: “Why wouldn’t I accept a gift? We’re giving to everybody else.”
Jennifer Lopez has revealed she had to get stitches after she injured her face during rehearsals for the upcoming American Music Awards. “So this happened…” Lopez, 55, wrote in her Instagram Stories over a photo of herself icing the right side of her face. Another picture showed swelling and bruising on the right side of her nose and midface, along with a cut on the upper part of her nose. “During @amas rehearsals,” she wrote. A third picture showed her standing beside Dr. Jason B. Diamond, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon. “Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond,” she wrote. “A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new.” Lopez, who has won three AMAs, is hosting the show for the second time in Las Vegas in less than two weeks. She previously hosted in 2015 and said she had loved the show since she was a kid. Growing up, AMA artists like Whitney Houston, Michael and Janet Jackson, Madonna, and Prince were her heroes, she said.
A rock climber miraculously survived a harrowing 400-foot fall that killed three of his friends in Washington’s North Cascades mountains. Anton Tselykh, 38, sustained internal bleeding and head trauma but was able to make his way to a pay phone to call for help following the deadly plunge on Saturday at the Early Winters Spires in the North Cascade Range. According to Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell, the group first fell roughly 200 feet into a slanted gulch, then tumbled an additional 200 feet before coming to a halt. The bodies of Vishnu Irigireddy, 48, Tim Nguyen, 63, and Oleksander Martynenko, 36, were recovered on Sunday. Officials believe an anchor used to secure their ropes detached from a rock. “There’s no other reason it would be hooked onto the rope unless it pulled out of the rock,” county coroner Dave Rodriguez said. Cristina Woodworth, head of the sheriff’s search and rescue team, said the failed piece of equipment “looked old and weathered.” Tselykh remains hospitalized in Seattle.