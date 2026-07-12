Horror Bar Fire Kills at Least 27

A massive fire that broke out at a bar in Bangkok, Thailand, early on Monday morning killed at least 27 people. The fire was reported around midnight and took about 30 minutes for firefighters to bring it under control, officials said. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that at least 27 people had been killed in the blaze and that several of those injured had been taken to the hospital. Charnvirakul said a musician who performed at the pub told him they saw a circuit breaker emit smoke before the power went out, followed by an explosion and a thick cloud of smoke. The prime minister added that many victims were found at the restrooms toward the back of the bar, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s not the only mass casualty fire the nation has experienced in recent years. In 2022, 14 people died after a fire burned down a music pub in eastern Thailand.