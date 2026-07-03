Horror Bodycam Shows Desperate Fight to Save Alligator Victim

A 31-year-old woman has died after having her arm ripped off by an alligator in Florida. Horrific footage shows a deputy rushing to the bank of the Econlockhatchee River at Little Big Econ State Forest, tourniquet in hand, to try to save the life of Brittany Clark. She had been out hiking with her roommate, Jayden Hernandez, and her boyfriend, Chance Allison, when they stopped for a swim. The New York Post reports that, while in the water, an alligator, thought to be at least 12 feet long, clamped onto her arm and went into a vicious death roll, designed to incapacitate and drown its prey. Allison reportedly wrestled Clark away from the gator and dragged her to shore when Hernandez called 911. On the call, she said that “both her arms are dislocated” and “one arm is completely off,” The Sun reports. She can also be heard telling the dispatcher: “Hurry… she’s losing a lot of blood… we need to stop the blood.” Clark survived the initial attack and was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The Sun