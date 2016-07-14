Horror in Nice on France’s Bastille Day (Photos)

WorldHorror in Nice on France’s Bastille Day (Photos)EyewitnessA terrorist in a truck methodically mowed into the crowd after a fireworks display in the French city, leaving more than 80 dead. (WARNING: Graphic images.)William BootUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 7:54PM ET / Published Jul. 14, 2016 7:41PM ET Eric Gaillard / Reuters Eric Gaillard / Reuters Eric Gaillard / Reuters Valery Hache/Getty Eric Gaillard / Reuters Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Eric Gaillard/Reuters Jean-Pierre Amet / Reuters Eric Gaillard/Reuters Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Eric Gaillard/Reuters Eric Gaillard/Reuters Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Valery Hache/AFP/Getty