Horror Moment Bear Mauls Tourist and Tries to Drag Him Out of Car
A tourist’s roadside wildlife encounter turned into a nightmare when a wild bear attacked him through his car window and tried to drag him from the vehicle. Georgi Bizhev, a 46-year-old Bulgarian tourist, suffered serious injuries after stopping along a mountain road near Romania’s Vidraru Dam in the Carpathian Mountains. After spotting a mother bear and her cub, Bizhev tossed food scraps toward the animals and began taking photos and videos. Video captured by an onlooker shows the adult bear lunging into the car through an open window. Separate footage recorded by Bizhev shows the animal clawing at him as he screams for help. Bizhev suffered serious bite wounds to his left arm after raising it to protect his face and neck. “I saw the bear’s ears prick up and it jumped at me,” he said. “It tried to grab me and pull me out of the car.” Bizhev said his seatbelt helped prevent more severe injuries while other drivers honked and shouted in an effort to scare the bear away. Emergency crews responded after Bizhev alerted guards at the nearby dam. Officials said the mother bear was likely acting to protect her cub. “I entered its environment, it was a mistake for which I paid,” Bizhev admitted.