Horror Writer Stephen King Calls for Biden’s Campaign to R.I.P

The Shining and Carrie author Stephen King became the latest Democratic VIP to tell President Joe Biden to put his campaign to rest. On Monday, the author wrote on X, “Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election.”

The post is the latest in a swelling crowd of prominent Democrats who’ve called for Biden to make a dignified withdrawal from the presidential race after his inarticulate debate showing against Donald Trump.

Four major House Dems reportedly said in a private call Sunday that Biden should step down, or else risk the likelihood of a wave of conservatism under a second Trump administration.

This isn’t the first time King appeared to suggest to his followers that Biden should withdraw from the race to prohibit conservatives from erasing Democratic policies.

Last Tuesday, King posted on X that liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to resign from the Supreme Court allowed Trump to appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who has sided with the right-leaning majority on several high-profile contentious rulings this term.

“Draw your own conclusions,” King posted, seemingly comparing Biden's refusal to backdown to Bader Ginsburg’s.

Rob Reiner, another Hollywood Democrat and director of When Harry Met Sally, posted on X on Sunday that Democrats need to “stop f*cking around,” and that if “the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy,” referring to Trump’s 34 felony counts. Reiner praised Biden for his time in office, but said it’s “time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Neither King nor Reiner have thrown their support behind another Democrat to replace Biden at the top of the ticket, but a group of Dems circulated an anonymous memo last Friday calling for the party to replace Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris.