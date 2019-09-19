Horse and Buggy Crash Leaves Three Children Dead, One Seriously Injured in Michigan

CHEAT SHEET
Three children died and one was seriously injured Wednesday after a car crashed into the back of a horse-drawn-buggy, police said. Emergency responders said that three children were dead on the scene in Chester Township, Michigan, and a fourth had been taken to the hospital for their injuries. Eaton County Undersheriff Jeff Cook said the children are all siblings from a local family and range in age from 6 to 13, and that he believed they were Amish. “It’s a horrific scene,” Cook told reporters. “It’s a horrible tragedy, and we’re doing our very best to conduct a full investigation and find out how this occurred and help the families involved.” Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.