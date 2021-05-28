CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Horse Owner Fights to Troll Baffert With ‘Bad Test Bob’ Name
‘JACKASSES’
Read it at Louisville Courier-Journal
Thoroughbred owner Jerry Jamgotchian says he is willing to spend up to $100,000 on a fight for the right to name one of his horses Bad Test Bob in a dig at controversial trainer Bob Baffert, whose Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned drug. The Jockey Club, which maintains the list of accepted names, refused to permit Jamgotchian’s choice, so he is now in arbitration and says he will take the matter to federal court if need be. “The Jockey Club, just like all these other jackasses in California, they want to protect Baffert,” Jamgotchian told the Louisville Courier-Journal. He also wants to a name another horse Malpractice Meuser after one of Baffert’s attorneys.