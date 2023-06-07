Hollywood Chefs Drop Restraining Orders as Nasty Divorce Battle Rages on
CHOPPED
The two chefs who own the lauded Hollywood restaurant Horses—and are going through a nasty divorce battle—have dropped their restraining orders against each other, a representative confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday. At a hearing Monday, Liz Johnson canceled her restraining order against ex-husband Will Aghajanian, prompting him to retract his own request, the representative said. It is a surprising move in a divorce riddled with disturbing allegations, including one that Aghajanian murdered multiple cats and attempted to kill the couple’s kitten. As The Daily Beast previously reported, Johnson also accuses Aghajanian of verbal and physical abuse, but he claims Johnson’s restraining order petition was only “leverage to force me out of our businesses for her personal gain.” Aghajanian hit back with allegations of his own in court papers, and said Johnson threatened to kill him “multiple times” and burned him on several occasions with hot kitchen items.