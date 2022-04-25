Horses Just Keep Dying at Los Alamitos Race Course

Read it at Orange County Register
The Los Alamitos Race Course in California was put on probation in 2020 after 20 horses died from racing or training injuries. The following year, 11 died. And now the track has seen its fifth horse death in the first four months of 2022. A 5-year-old mare, Scream and Shout, was hurt during a Saturday night race and had to be put down. The injury happened after the track put new safety measures in place following the death of four other horses between Jan. 8 and March 23.