This NYC-based Store Allows You to Gift (or Keep) Indoor Plants and Small Jungles

Horti was born in NYC’s concrete jungle, where many wondrous things are, but the cityscape can leave residents craving a connection to nature. Horti’s founders recognized this need and launched a brand to share their indoor plant love with fellow city dwellers. Social responsibility is important to the founders, so they work with sustainable farmers and indigenous communities to offset the carbon footprint. As a part of their commitment to equality, Horti collaborates with Black, queer, and non-binary author and plant educator, Christopher Griffin, known as Plant Kween (love them!). While this background is compelling, I love owning and gifting Horti plants. Since receiving one unassuming marble Obtusifolia, also known as a baby rubber plant, it’s a new passion.

I usually opt for one of the brand’s pet-safe kits, complete with everything you need to get started, except water. The plant arrived in a nursery pot, with a terracotta planter for repotting, and it doesn’t require much care (unlike flowers!). Each shipment comes with detailed instructions on how to repot, as well as care tips specific for your new plant buddy. I felt confident following the detailed instructions, and by the next day, my little Obtusifolia had already perked up and spread its leaves. I was unsure what the dark spots on the stem were–it turned out they are a beautiful purple marble pattern.

The quality of the Horti plant exceeds most I've previously purchased. I did not know I needed more indoor plants in my life, and now I’m eyeing a whole low-light jungle. Why give flowers that die quickly when you can give a sustainable, mood-boosting, air-cleaning pretty plant that will live for years? Horti offers plant subscriptions, jungle boxes of 5-20 plants, with options including low-light, hard-to-kill, pet-friendly and more. They also sell accessories, including the prettiest steel watering can that are the perfect size for indoor plants. Don’t delay; you must order Horti by December 17 for holiday gifts.

