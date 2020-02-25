CHEAT SHEET
Hosni Mubarak, Former Egyptian President Ousted in Arab Spring, Has Died
Read it at BBC News
The former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who was overthrown during the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, has reportedly died aged 91. Mubarak ruled Egypt for three decades, from 1981 to his removal from power. He was sentenced to life in prison after being blamed for the deaths of protesters at the hands of his security forces during the Arab Spring uprising, but was released in 2017 after an appeals court cleared him of the charges. The BBC reported that more than 800 people were killed when security forces clashed with protesters in Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and other cities around Egypt during an 18-day uprising that forced him to resign nine years ago. He reportedly died Tuesday in a military hospital in Cairo.