Hospital Electrician Murdered 2 Women, Raped Dozens of Corpses
A hospital electrician in England admitted to shocking crimes, two more than 20 years ago and dozens that continued until his arrest: killing two women and molesting nearly 80 dead bodies at the morgue where he worked for decades. David Fuller pleaded guilty to the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce on Thursday, and he confessed to sexually assaulting corpses as well, sometimes filming the encounters. English authorities described him as a “controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies… The extent and scale of his offending is likely to be unprecedented in this country.”