Murderous Hospital Electrician Who Raped 102 Corpses Will Die in Jail
MORGUE MONSTER
A man who stalked and killed two women and used his position as a hospital worker to sexually abuse more than 100 dead bodies has been sentenced to life in jail. David Fuller, 67, was described as a “vulture” by the judge during sentencing remarks on Wednesday as she handed down two life sentences for the 1987 murders and a concurrent 12-year term for his mortuary abuses. “Your actions go against everything that is right and humane,” she said. “They are incomprehensible.” “The sentence I am about to pass means you will spend every day of the rest of your life in prison,” the judge added.
Fuller had previously been linked to the 33-year-old murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, following his identification through a DNA breakthrough. Authorities who raided his home in December 2020 found hard drives stuffed with material of his necrophiliac rapes and extreme Internet pornography. Prosecutors said he had continuously entered the mortuaries of two Tunbridge Wells hospital from 2008 to 2020 to sexually abuse 102 corpses between the ages of 9 and 100. Investigators found that he had researched many of his victims on Facebook after he had attacked them, and that he had recorded his abuse, cataloguing it in various folders, including one labeled “best yet.”