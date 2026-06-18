Hospital Worker Busted Trying to Sell Princess Kate’s Medical Records

A healthcare worker at a royal-friendly private hospital in London has been busted attempting to obtain Catherine, Princess of Wales’s private medical records. The Times said the worker was handed a formal caution and had lost their job after the records were offered for sale as the princess underwent cancer treatment. The U.K. privacy and data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, began a criminal investigation into the matter in March 2024, which led to the caution being issued on Wednesday. It acted on a report that at least one member of staff at the London Clinic had attempted to access the medical notes for the princess, after she had been a patient there for two weeks having abdominal surgery in January of that year. The following month, she revealed that cancer was discovered in postoperative tests. Last year, the princess stated she was in remission and returned to public events after the end of her treatment. A spokesperson for the London Clinic told the BBC they were pleased the investigation “has brought this sad and isolated incident to a conclusion. There were no regulatory breaches by the hospital.” The hospital said they “take considerable pride in delivering the very highest standards of care and discretion for every patient.” The ICO admitted there had been “deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain”. The London Clinic, which describes itself as the U.K.’s largest independent private hospital, is frequently used by royals. King Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital in January 2024, while his father Prince Philip had abdominal surgery there in 2013. Other famous patients have included Elizabeth Taylor and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

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