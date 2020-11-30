CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hospitalizations Hit Horrifying New High as Millions Head Home After Thanksgiving
SURGE UPON SURGE
Read it at CNN
The figures are already terrifying enough—but, with millions now heading home after Thanksgiving, the next few weeks are set to become a horror show. There were 109,671 new coronavirus cases and 731 deaths recorded in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University trackers. Hospitalizations also reached a record high of 93,238. Sunday is projected to have been the busiest air travel day of the entire pandemic, with roughly six million travelers passing through security at U.S. airports, and public-health experts are now expecting a further surge in the coming weeks. Emergency-medicine physician Megan Ranney told CNN: “This is like a natural disaster occurring in all 50 states at the same time.”