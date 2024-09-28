‘Real Time’ Host Bill Maher Gives Bold Election Night Prediction

Among an estimated millions of Americans worried about the upcoming presidential election results, Bill Maher said he isn’t one of them.

Maher made the admission on the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, to the shock of his panelists which included Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari, writer Fran Lebowitz and political consultant Ian Bremmer.

“You’re not even worried about it?” said Lebowitz.

“No, not at all,” Maher replied. “Yeah, no, no, no, he’s definitely going to lose. You just feel it.” To which Lebowitz responded, “I hope you’re right.”

Bremmer wasn’t so convinced, engaging the panel in a conversation about whether voters would repeat the “mistake” of putting Trump back into the White House.

“Give us a few weeks. You never know. We still don’t know if we are going to repeat that mistake,” said Bremmer.

“We’re not,” said Maher. “I’ve already put my marker down on that.”

Maher also said that polls will show it is a close race right up until the election.

“The polls will be even,” said Maher. “I promise you, just don’t think about.”

He added, “And then even if he does win, well, you wouldn’t have gone through all that stress.”

The latest New York Times/Sienna College poll showed Trump surging in support in three key Sun Belt states.