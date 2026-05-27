Host Learns He’s Won an Emmy During Live Broadcast

Mike Tirico got an unexpected interruption during a live NBA broadcast when his colleagues stopped the show to tell him he’d just won a Sports Emmy in real time. The longtime NBC voice appeared stunned as analyst Reggie Miller broke the news on-air during coverage of the Western Conference Finals. “I just wanna tell you, we’re amongst greatness right now, and you want me to tell you why?” Miller said during the broadcast. “‘Cause our friend here just won an Emmy for national play-by-play. Congratulations.” Miller added, “And it’s an honor for Jamal and I to be alongside you, congratulations my friend.” A smiling Tirico, clearly caught off guard, responded: “An honor to hear it from you. Thank you, and thank you to all the people we work with. We just talk, everybody else works, and we’re blessed to have a great seat.” The moment capped off a big night for NBC Sports, which also picked up another Emmy for Sunday Night Football. Tirico won for Outstanding Sports Personality—Play-by-Play after previously taking home two Sports Emmys in the host category.

NBC Sports