Host of DeSantis 2024 Twitter Space Grossly Exaggerates Audience Size
HOW MANY?
The host of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement Wednesday during a glitch-filled Twitter “Spaces” event claimed on Fox News later that night that “a million people [were] simultaneously trying to get into” the online event, even though a maximum of about half that number were in it at the same time. Billionaire David Sacks, speaking to host Laura Ingraham, blamed the glitch on the fact that “DeSantis just melted the servers” and that Twitter had never seen that scale of volume before. Sacks also praised DeSantis, claiming that he was “totally unflappable” and showed “no irritation” despite the awkward experience. In an interview on Fox News Tonight shortly after his announcement, DeSantis had chalked up the technical mishap to the size of the audience and their “enthusiasm.” When DeSantis finally began speaking after a roughly 20-minute delay, hundreds of thousands of listeners had already left the Twitter Spaces event.