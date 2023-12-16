Hostage Taken From Festival Is Killed in Captivity, Her Family Says

Read it at The Messenge
Inbar Haiman, one of several hostages taken by Hamas from the Supernova music on Oct. 7, was killed in captivity, her family announced. She is survived by her long term partner Noam Alon as well as her parents and brother, who described her as a “creative girl full of joy,” in the post. Her cause of death was not immediately confirmed. “The heart could no longer contain the pain, the shaking between despair and hope. Inbar is no longer with us. Inbar will not come back alive,” one of Alon’s relatives wrote in a post.