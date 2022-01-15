Hostage Situation Unfolds at Texas Synagogue During Livestreamed Service

A hostage situation unfolded at a synagogue outside of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday afternoon involving a man who ranted about religion—all while being captured on a Facebook livestream.

Colleyville Police confirmed on Twitter that it was conducting SWAT operations at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, though it did not offer more details.

As police surrounded the building, however, the synagogue’s Facebook livestream continued. Nobody could be seen on the livestream but a man with a British accent could be heard making vague references to weapons and ammunition. Just before 2 p.m. local time, the livestream cut out.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

This story is developing.