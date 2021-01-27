Hostage Stand-Off at Texas Doctors’ Office Leaves Two Dead
HELD CAPTIVE
Two people have been found dead after a five-hour hostage standoff in a doctors’ office in Austin, Texas, according to local law enforcement. The Austin American-Statesman reported that police first responded to the standoff on Tuesday afternoon. A SWAT team’s attempts to talk to the people inside were reportedly overheard in the surrounding areas, and suggested that a doctor may have been the hostage-taker. A negotiator was heard saying: “You don’t deserve to go through this... for all you have done for others... that is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.” The Austin Police Department wrote on Twitter that the “SWAT situation” had ended with two deaths. It’s not clear if the two people found dead were the only ones involved in the incident.