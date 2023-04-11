Hostages Freed From Virginia Bank After Terrifying ‘Armed’ Robbery
SCARY STUFF
A Wells Fargo bank in Arlington, Virginia faced a hostage crisis after police say a suspect entered the bank demanding cash. Police said they received a call for an armed robbery at the bank around 3:09 p.m. EST Tuesday. The suspect was still inside when authorities arrived, and had taken multiple potential hostages. “Preliminary information indicates the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money,” the Arlington County Police Department tweeted. According to the police department, the suspect was taken into custody and all five patrons/employees in the bank exited the bank unharmed. An investigation is still ongoing. The terrifying incident comes just one day after a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank left six dead and eight injured.