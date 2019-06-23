Hot Air Balloon Crash-Lands at a Missouri Festival, Injuring One

A hot air balloon crash-landed at a festival in Missouri on Saturday, injuring one. The balloon reportedly was trying to land when it crashed through trees and into a crowd of spectators at the hot air balloon festival. A young girl suffered minor injuries after the balloon and struck her. An “experienced balloonist” was attempting to land when the hot air balloon hit a tree, which reportedly tipped the basket. In a video posted on Facebook, the balloonist can be seen waving for people to get out of the way as the balloon comes down. The balloon festival continued after the incident, according to event organizers.