Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Backyard Landing

A hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers made an unexpected emergency landing in a suburban California backyard Saturday morning, startling the homeowner but causing no injuries or damage. Hunter Perrin said he was watching TV at his Temecula home around 8:30 a.m. when a neighbor knocked on his door to alert him, KABC reported. When he stepped outside, he found a balloon basket filled with passengers sitting in his yard. Video of the incident shows the balloon descending into the property and passengers calmly waving as it touched down among trees. According to Perrin, the pilot said shifting wind conditions forced the unplanned landing. Passenger Brianna Avalos said the group had been celebrating an anniversary when the pilot announced they needed to land due to low wind and limited fuel. Despite the unusual scene, the landing was controlled and uneventful. The balloon was later secured and removed, with all passengers safely exiting the basket.

KABC