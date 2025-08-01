Hot Dog Pileup Brings Traffic to a Standstill
BUN-BELIEVABLE
Traffic was fully stopped in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning after a truckload of weenies made a break for it on Interstate 83. Morning commuters were brought to a standstill after a meat-laden semitrailer scraped the central divider, sending a thousand pounds of errant hot dogs spilling across the road. Emergency crews, who were quickly on the scene, did not relish their cleanup job. “Once those leave the truck and hit the road, that’s all garbage, and it’s still pretty warm,” Shrewsbury Fire Company Chief Brad Dauberman told the Associated Press. The frankfurter fallout occured at around 9:15 a.m., closing both north and southbound lanes for approximately 5 miles. The road has since been reopened. Four people were treated at York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The fire chief said his crew has taken some important lessons from the incident: “I can tell you personally, hot dogs are very slippery,” Dauberman said. “I did not know that.”