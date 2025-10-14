World Leader Caught Asking Trump for a Family Favor on Hot Mic

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was heard to ask President Donald Trump for an introduction to a member of MAGA’s first family during a hot mic moment at the U.S. leader’s Gaza summit on Monday.

In footage of the exchange published by Reuters, Subianto describes a particular region as “not safe, security-wise,” before asking Trump: “Can I meet Eric?”

“I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy, I’ll have Eric call,” Trump replied. Subianto assured the president, “We’ll look for a better place,” to which Trump said again, “I’ll have Eric call you.” The Indonesian leader then said he didn’t mind whether it was “Eric or Don Jr.”

It was the second hot mic moment to mar the president's feted Egypt summit on his Gaza ceasefire deal. Uoan Valat/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Neither of Trump’s sons holds an official role in his administration. Reuters notes it is unclear from the footage whether the presidents’ discussion pertained to government affairs or to the business operations of the Trump Organization, where both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. serve as executive vice presidents.

The group currently owns a golf club near Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, with another golf resort in Bali, one of the country’s many thousands of islands, also listed on the organization’s website as “coming soon.”

The Trump Organization, and indeed the Trump family, have exponentially increased their wealth since the president assumed office for the second time earlier this year, with their billion-dollar investments in crypto-ventures drawing particular criticism given Trump’s mounting rollback of regulation on the sector.

President Subianto didn’t appear to mind whether he got to meet Donald Jr. (left) or Eric (center). Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Monday’s exchange, which took place in Egypt as the president celebrated a U.S.-negotiated ceasefire to the war in Gaza, also comes after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Donald Trump Jr. has grown increasingly frustrated with his former groomsman, Gentry Beach, dropping his name in business meetings with leaders around the world.

A former fundraiser for Trump Sr.’s 2016 campaign, Beach told the newspaper he’d closed a waste energy deal in Indonesia as part of a self-described campaign of “economic diplomacy” under the second Trump administration.

Nor is it the only hot mic moment to have marred Trump’s Middle East summit, at which he framed his Gaza deal as a “once-in-a-lifetime chance” to bring peace to one of the most consistently war-ravaged regions on the planet.

Earlier in the day, audio was picked up of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney mocking Trump to his face after the MAGA chief appeared to forget his counterpart’s official title, saying, “Well, I’m glad you upgraded me to president.”

“At least I didn’t say governor,” Trump shot back, in reference to his repeated jibes about turning Canada into the 51st state of the United States.