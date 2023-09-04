Hot Mic Catches UK Politician Throwing Colleagues Under the Bus

CHEAT SHEET
A politician in the U.K. created quite a cringey moment Monday when a hot mic caught her going on an expletive-filled rant, lambasting her colleagues. After an interview on crumbling school infrastructure, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan went off about people who have “sat on their asses and done nothing.” “Does anyone ever say, ‘You know what? You’ve done a fucking good job?’” Keegan asks someone off-camera. “Any sign of that, no?” It’s uncertain who Keegan was taking a jab at in her post-interview comments, and she expected to speak more about schools’ safety later Monday.