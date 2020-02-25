Hot Pockets Heiress to Be Sentenced in College Admissions Scandal
Michelle Janavs, a heiress to the Hot Pockets brand of microwavable pizza-like snacks, will be sentenced on Tuesday in Boston in the national college admissions scandal after pleading guilty to helping her daughters cheat the application process. She admitted to paying the mastermind and solicitor in the nationwide scheme, Rick Singer, $100,000 to get her daughters’ ACT exam answers corrected, as well as bribing $200,000 to have one of her daughters fraudulently dubbed as a beach volleyball player at the University of Southern California. Prosecutors are reportedly requesting a 21-month sentence for Janavs, describing her as one of the “most culpable parents” in the scheme. Nearly two dozen wealthy parents have pleaded guilty in the scandal, however, Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to bribery charges.