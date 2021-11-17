If you’re at a loss trying to find a gift for the kids on your list, Hot Topic is coming to your rescue. Until 11/24, you can save 20% sitewide with the code HTDEAL. On top of that, any order over $60 gets free shipping!

This reversible hoodie features designs inspired by two of Spider-Man’s most iconic suits, two pouch pockets, and a cute Spider-Man face zipper. Your giftee will be beaming with joy every time they suit up in this hoodie.

Marvel Spider-Man Reversible Cosplay Hoodie Buy at Hot Topic $ 48

With designs inspired by the goth and eco-friendly rock band the Hex Girls from Scooby-Doo, these drawstring PJs are great for cozying up on the couch for a holiday movie marathon.

Scooby-Doo Hex Girls Pajama Pants Buy at Hot Topic $ 16

Get the Harry Potter fan in your life a beautiful throw blanket emblazoned with their favorite house’s logo, motto, and colors, in a unique tattoo-inspired design.

Harry Potter Gryffindor Throw Blanket Buy at Hot Topic $ 23

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.