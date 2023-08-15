Hot Water Tank Might Be Cause of Deadly Pennsylvania House Explosion
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS
Pennsylvania officials are investigating a hot water tank as the potential cause of a devastating house explosion that killed five people, including a child, on Saturday morning, according to the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office. The office confirmed in a news release that the residence’s homeowners, Paul and Heather Oravitz, were having issues with their tank, which was located in the basement. Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission also announced on Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into whether public utility infrastructure contributed to the explosion and if there were any violations of state or federal pipeline safety regulations. Saturday’s blast destroyed two neighboring homes and damaged at least a dozen others, leaving parts of the Plum neighborhood up in flames and covered in debris. Heather Oravitz, 51; borough manager Michael Thomas, 57; Casey Clontz, 38, and his son, Keegan, 12; and Kevin Sebunia, 55, died in the explosion. A GoFundMe for the Clontz family has raised more than $50,000 since the tragedy.