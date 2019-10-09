Paris’ Marais Gets a Flamboyant New Hotel That’s Easy to Miss

It’s hard to imagine that a flamboyant hotel created by a superstar designer in the heart of Paris would fly under the radar. But so it is with the recently opened Hotel 9Confidentiel, Philippe Starck’s latest luxe creation.

The hotel is housed in an elegantly restored 1925 Art Deco gem. But other than the old antique car parked out front, this luxury hotel does nothing to catch your eye as you walk the haphazard streets of historic le Marais.

The hotel’s exterior is intentionally discreet (the better to disguise this luxury hotel that’s a stone’s throw from the perpetual line of gawking tourists outside Le Perchoir?). The hotel’s interior, on the other hand, is anything but discreet.

The lobby is an explosion that is pure Starck—brass, bronze, mirrors, and pastels that harken to the Art Deco past, which has of late become synonymous with 20th-century glamour, especially in the film world. The hotel, which is our latest selection for our series on exciting new hotels, The New Room with a View, has 29 rooms that Starck has covered in saccharine-sweet yellow. He played that pastel off of more brass and bronze to create an aesthetic the hotel says was inspired by “sweets jars evoking the style of the roaring twenties.”

NEWSLETTERS Beast Travel Digest Get the entire world in your inbox. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

While I can’t speak to how true to that source of inspiration the hotel hews, I can say that as somebody who wouldn’t normally pick the colors and materials in the room for my own home, I loved that it had a transportive effect.

This was, undoubtedly, a hotel room only to be found in a hotel focused on design. Plus, the bathrooms completely clad in rose-tinted mirrors allowed one to literally see oneself through rose-colored lens. (I found the bathrooms, which had sinks with basins cut directly into the marble, to be incredibly sexy.)

The rooms, each named after a female cinema star from long ago, had one major benefit to that yellow—they were filled with light, and it was a light that could be enjoyed in the middle of a heatwave with the comfort of air conditioning. And as somebody required by work to be on their phone a lot during the day, I really appreciated the USB ports on the side of the headboard. For those who care about having a view, the top floor has three suites, each of which has a balcony with a small table and chairs and a view out over the rooftops of Paris.