How to Turn Your Bedroom Into a Luxury Hotel Suite

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unfortunately, we can’t all take up permanent residence in a luxury resort—except, of course, in our dreams—but it is possible to recreate the same ambiance we experience in a high-end hotel suite right at home. In fact, many luxury and premium hotels and resorts actually offer the same items they furnish their suites with for purchase online.

It’s no secret that bedrooms double as our personal sanctuaries and tranquil oases for unwinding after long, busy, and hectic days. As such, the vibes should be serene—though a hint of swankiness never hurt anyone, either.

From plush linens and duvets to scented candles, we scoured the Internet for some of the world’s top hospitality brands used by some of our favorite hotels to turn your own bedroom into a bougie hotel suite without having to book airfare or pay for resort fees. Sweet dreams ahead!

H by Frette Percale Classic Sheet Set Frette is famous for its plush linens, which, over the decades, have become a staple in luxury properties across the globe, such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Peninsula, Soho House, Rosewood Hotels, and more. The brand’s sheet set—which includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases—is resort-approved thanks to its crisp look, silky feel, and superior quality. Bonus: They’re designed to get softer with every wash, which means they’ll last for seasons on end. Buy At Amazon $ 257

W Hotels Mirror Glass Candle It’s not uncommon for high-end properties to have their own signature scent, and now, so can you. W Hotels, for example, have a distinct scent featuring notes of fig, jasmine, and sandalwood, and this hand-poured candle does a great job of encapsulating it. Each 12-ounce candle burns for approximately 60 hours. Plus, thanks to its mirror-glass vessel, the candle is chic enough to double as decor. Buy At Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

EDITION Reed Diffuser Set While candles are great, diffusers are considered safer since there are no open flames, so they make a great option for those with young children or pets. You can’t go wrong with the EDITION Reed Diffuser Set from luxury hotel brand EDITION, which contains base notes of black tea, patchouli, cedarwood, ambergris, and warm months. Top notes of bergamot, green tea, and fig balance out this complex, albeit enchanting, aroma. The diffuser is housed in a sleek black glazed vessel and comes with black reeds to deliver long-lasting fragrance. Buy At Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Westin Exclusive Heavenly Bed Pocket Coil Mattress Westin is world-renowned for its signature Heavenly Beds, and for a few thousand bucks, you, too, can have one at home. Considered by many to be the world’s most comfortable hotel bed, the 13.25-inch mattress is also unique in that it features individually wrapped pocket coils that contour to your body, providing medium to firm support. It also comes with a breathable pillow top layer for supreme coziness. Buy At Amazon $ 3395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

St. Regis Hotels Feather & Down Pillow Upgrade your pillow game with this feather and down pick from St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. Made with a combination of ultra-plush feather and down, the pillow is designed to provide optimal head and neck support—along with, of course, softness. The pillow also has a cotton cover for extra breathability. To clean, pop it in the wash, and you’ll be all set. Buy At Amazon $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Graywind Hardwired Smart Motorized Blackout Curtains For many—myself included—the best part about checking into a luxury hotel is the thoughtful in-room amenities, including the blackout curtains to block out light as you snooze. (Early morning wakeups while on vacation? No thanks.) These motorized blackout curtains from Graywind will get the job done in your very own bedroom, and they’re easily controlled via the included remote. You can even have them customized to your exact measurements. Buy At Amazon $ 330 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tymyp Beverage Mini Fridge No luxury hotel room is complete without a mini bar, which is why it’s worth snagging this one for at-home use. Pro tip: You can even stow your favorite skincare products in it too. Temperature and lighting preferences can be set at the touch of a button, making it feel even fancier to grab a beer, sparkling wine, or can of soda. All you need to do is plug it in and fill it with your favorite drinks. Champagne, anyone? Buy At Amazon $ 328 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED: