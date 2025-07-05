Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: the Hôtel Swexan rooftop has been reimagined as a chic, Missoni-clad retreat—an elegant oasis fit for summer soirées and weekend getaways. This partnership between the luxury Dallas hotel and the renowned Italian fashion house is a study in effortless style and an homage to Texas culture.

In just two years since opening, Hôtel Swexan has swiftly cemented itself as a must-visit destination in Dallas (for both locals and visitors alike), thanks to its effortless blend of European elegance, old-world charm, and quintessentially Texan spirit. Every corner of the property is designed with intention, from the eclectic, disco-ball–studded speakeasy Babou’s (complete with leopard-print carpet) to the blush marble–clad event spaces that have become a wedding favorite. Naturally, the rooftop pool—now fashion-ified courtesy of Missoni—is no exception.

Hotel patrons can expect to see Missoni’s signature woven chevron patterns and bold hues splashed across the infinity-edge pool, with branded loungers, colorful accents, and plenty of photo-worthy details. To toast the collaboration, the rooftop bar is pouring a special Missoni-inspired menu featuring warm-weather cocktails like the refreshing Malfy Gin Spritz—basically summer in a glass.

Of course, no Missoni pop-up is complete without shopping. The Missoni x Hôtel Swexan partnership also brings a custom retail cabana to the property’s rooftop, stocked with a curated selection of the brand’s latest ready-to-wear, swimwear, and home collections. You can sip a cocktail, bask in the Texas sun, and treat yourself to a breezy zigzag dress or one of the label’s iconic bikinis without leaving the hotel.

While Missoni is undoubtedly the star of Swexan’s summer, the hotel has been leaning even further into its style-forward reputation this year. Hotel guests can now book a complimentary personal shopping experience at Highland Park Village, one of Dallas’ premier luxury shopping destinations, with access to boutiques like Dior, Chanel, and more.

If you’re feeling inspired to channel your inner Texan, the newly launched Cowboy Concierge can help you curate the perfect Western-chic wardrobe, thanks to partnerships with Western-wear favorites Miron Crosby and McKinney Hat Co.

Whether you’re in the mood for Italian Riviera vibes poolside or ready to embrace your dress-like-a-local Texan era, Hôtel Swexan is proving it’s the ultimate summer style destination.

If you’re not heading to Dallas this summer, you can still shop a few of our favorite Missoni picks online to bring a little rooftop chic to your own backyard (and closet).

