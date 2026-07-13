Hottest U.K. Royal, 29, Proposed With DIY Engagement Ring

Princess Margaret’s eldest grandchild, Samuel Chatto, 29, proposed to his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian, 29, with a porcelain ring he made himself.

The couple has been together for five years. They live together in London, where they both work as artists.

A Palace spokesman told The Times of London that the king is “very happy for them both.”

Sam Chatto and Ellie Ekserdjian have been together for five years. Samchatto / Instagram

Chatto is the son of Queen Elizabeth II’s niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, and her husband, Daniel Chatto.

The 30th in line to the throne posted about the news on Instagram on Monday:

“I’m really delighted to say that Ellie and I are engaged. And we couldn’t be happier. I proposed with a porcelain ring which I made.”

Chatto shared photos of himself and Ekserdjian smiling together in a photo booth, as well as a close-up of his fiancée wearing the handcrafted white porcelain ring.

Sam Chatto created a unique porcelain ring to propose to Ellie Ekserdjian with. Samchatto / Instagram

Sam is a ceramicist and works out of a studio in West Sussex. His parents are both creatives too—his mother a painter, and his father an actor.

He has largely grown up out of the public spotlight and holds no royal duties or titles. As Princess Margaret once remarked about Chatto’s parents: “My children aren’t royal, they just happen to have the Queen as an aunt.”

Chatto, however, is often seen at official events, such as the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of King Charles III, and the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Samuel Chatto and Ellie Ekserdjian attend 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The most recent royal wedding was of Peter Phillips, Princess Royal’s son, to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, in June, which Chatto and Ekserdjian attended together.

Ekserdjian is the daughter of David Ekserdjian, emeritus professor of art and film history at the University of Leicester and Susan Moore, the Financial Times art critic.

She studied fine art in Edinburgh and completed a residency at Sokyo Gallery in Kyoto, Japan. She now works as a painter and film artist.

“Mr Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto are naturally delighted as are Ellie’s parents, Professor David Ekserdjian and his wife, Ms Susan Moore,” a palace spokesman said.

“We can confirm His Majesty was informed and is very happy for them both. A wedding is being planned for next spring.”