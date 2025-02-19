Politics

House and Senate Race for Kudos to Enact Trump’s Plan

ME, ME, ME!

GOP leaders in both chambers bickered Tuesday over which side of the Capitol will deliver—and please—Trump first.

Juliegrace Brufke
Juliegrace Brufke 

Senior Political Correspondent

Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty
Juliegrace Brufke

Juliegrace Brufke

Senior Political Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsAOC Dares Trump Border Czar to Have DOJ Investigate Her
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsElon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News‘He Targeted Me’: Guy Pearce Chokes Up as He Talks About Filming With Kevin Spacey
Leigh Kimmins