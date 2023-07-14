House Approves GOP Measure Banning Military DEI Initiatives by One Vote
DOWN TO THE WIRE
The House of Representatives Thursday night approved an amendment to the national defense bill that would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices in the U.S. military. The razor-close 214-213 vote came after hours of contentious debate on an otherwise routine spending bill that erupted into controversy and shouting on several occasions. At one point, Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) called out Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) after Crane used the term “colored people” on the House floor. “These comments show exactly why we need diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” Horsford said. Four Republicans voted against the DEI ban amendment, championed by Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who also had an amendment passed that banned non-approved flags to be flown at the Pentagon—an apparent shot at the Pride flag. Both amendments are unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, however.