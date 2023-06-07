House Cancels Voting for the Rest of the Week Amid Conservative Revolt
‘CHAOS’
A small group of revolting conservative House members have effectively brought the chamber to a complete halt for the rest of this week, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Wednesday. “What we’re gonna do is we’re gonna come back on Monday, work through it and be back working for the American public,” he told reporters, adding that he hopes to get everything sorted “by the end of the night.” The 11 Republicans—most of whom are part of the House Freedom Caucus—tanked a procedural rule vote Tuesday in protest of McCarthy’s debt relief negotiation with President Biden. Though, McCarthy says, they aren’t even asking for anything in particular. “This is the difficulty,” he said. “Some of these members, they don’t know what to ask for.” Either way, he’s optimistic that he’ll have the situation rectified in due time. “There’s a little chaos going on,” he said. “But the focus I always keep is right in front of the windshield of the American public and we’re gonna work to solve the American public’s problems.”