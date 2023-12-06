New Signs of Life in Seemingly Stalled Gaetz Ethics Probe: Report
IT’S ALIVE
At least one witness has recently been contacted by investigators looking to schedule an interview as part of the House Ethics Committee’s long-running probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of funds, according to CNN. The request is the first sign of life in the inquiry since July, when multiple witnesses were contacted for interviews and documents. CNN reported on Wednesday that at least one fresh interview request was sent out last Thursday, citing a source familiar with the investigation. It reportedly notifies the witness that the committee’s chairman, Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS), and ranking member, Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), “have authorized staff to conduct an interview.” The House revived its probe over the summer after the Justice Department informed Gaetz’s lawyers it would not bring criminal charges against him after concluding a separate federal sex-trafficking investigation. Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing. A spokesperson for the congressman did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.