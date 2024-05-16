House Committee Finds Harvard University Did Not Heed Antisemitism Advisory Group
‘ALL FOR SHOW’
A Republican-led House Committee found that Harvard University failed to comply with the requests of its Antisemitism Advisory Group, amidst a rise in complaints of antisemitism on campus, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Committee on Education and the Workforce says the university failed to investigate and discipline all reports of antisemitic incidents on campus, and failed to curtail the use of the slogans “from the river to the sea,” and “intifada” among student protesters. Former president Claudine Gay also failed to consult with the school’s Antisemitism Advisory Group before she testified before Congress in December, frustrating the group’s members, according to the report. The group said that it made a series of recommendations which the university has yet to take up, including a request that the university make public the number of reports of antisemitic harassment within the Harvard community, and investigate the influence of so-called “dark money” from Iran and Qatar, and associates of terrorist groups. “Former President Gay and Harvard’s leadership propped up the university’s Antisemitism Advisory Group all for show,” said committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), in a statement.