House Committee Votes ‘Yes’ on Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns
FINALLY
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday afternoon voted to approve the public release of six years’ worth of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns, marking yet another headache for the former president as he prepares to launch a bid to get back in the White House. The committee split largely along party lines, voting 24-16 to move ahead with the disclosure, according to The New York Times. The tax data was handed over to the Democratic-led panel by the Treasury Department late last month after a lengthy legal battle that ended only when the Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the case. The decision comes just one day after another House committee—the one investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol—voted to refer him to the Justice Department on four criminal charges.