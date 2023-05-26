Another House Democrat Calls on Feinstein to ‘Move On’
‘A SHADOW’
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) has joined a growing chorus of other Democratic reps in calling on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to resign. Feinstein missed 92 consecutive votes after she was hospitalized with shingles earlier this year and has suffered severe complications during her three-month absence from the position. “If you’re a member, and you become a shadow of your former self, you should resign,” Torres told Insider. “Once you’re no longer the best person to represent your state, you have a duty to move on.” Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Dean Phillips (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—along with many others outside the political arena—have also questioned the 89-year-old senator’s fitness for the role. A recent UC Berkeley poll found that two-thirds of California voters believe she is no longer capable of serving their state, and Oprah Winfrey has already been floated around as a potential replacement. A spokesperson for Feinstein, who plans to retire in 2024, declined to comment to The Hill on Torres’ remarks.