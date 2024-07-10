House Dem’s Wild Trump-Epstein Claim Debunked by Veteran Journo

The veteran investigative reporter for the Miami Herald who has dominated the Epstein story has had enough of the wild speculation swirling around Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, including from a top House Democrat.

Julie K. Brown, who is also the author of the book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down all the rumors that social media users and a top House Democrat have been pushing.

“This is FALSE,” Brown wrote in response to an X user who berated the press for not covering the alleged connection between Trump and Epstein in Epstein trial documents released last week. “If there was evidence in a file made public, trust me, the media would be all over it,” Brown added. “These kinds of posts defy logic yet y’all are retweeting this propaganda.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), the vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, added fuel to the false fire in a weekly House press conference last Tuesday, deflecting criticism of President Joe Biden by insisting that the big political story of the week wasn’t Biden’s fitness for office but rather Trump’s alleged connection to Epstein.

“Donald Trump is sort of all over this,” Lieu said, despite none of the newly released records focusing on Trump’s friendship with Epstein. “Y’all might want to look at that, because it’s highly disturbing.”

Lieu was likely attempting to attach the newly released trial documents to previously known knowledge that Epstein had connections to powerful people across the globe, from Prince Andrew to Trump, who did fly on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, according to flight logs from court proceedings.

Lieu told the press to do additional research on the internet and suggested that the trending X hashtag #TrumpPedoFiles, which he declined to specifically name in the “dignified setting” of the halls of Congress, was a good place to start.

Brown offered a defeated response to the swirling rumors in a follow-up post Wednesday morning.

“I’ve come to believe that the American public won’t pay for the truth,” she wrote. “They would rather believe the lies they get for free on the internet.”

Lieu has not yet publicly corrected his false correlation between the newly released trial documents and Trump.