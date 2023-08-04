House Dems Ask Judges’ Group to Allow Televised Trump Trials
PEAK TV
More than a dozen top House Democrats—including former members of the Jan. 6 committee—have penned a letter to the Judicial Conference of the United States asking for the federal court system to allow live television coverage of court proceedings in the pair of cases currently pending against former President Donald Trump. The representatives implored the conference, a group of senior federal judges who make policy for the court system, to allow the changes because of “the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases.” They added: “If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses,” the lawmakers wrote.