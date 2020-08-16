House Democrats Call on U.S. Postal Service Leaders to Testify
‘DANGEROUS NEW POLICIES’
House Democratic leaders on Sunday demanded that U.S. Postal Service leaders appear in an August 24 oversight hearing as concerns mount about how delays in mail delivery could affect mail-in voting for the November election.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee called upon Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chair Robert Duncan to testify, but the agency has not yet said whether the two will comply. DeJoy, an ally of President Donald Trump, has made several cuts to the agency including in overtime for postal workers and mail-processing equipment, and has established transportation restrictions. Trump, who admitted last week he was blocking federal aid to the agency to sabotage mail-in voting, has claimed that DeJoy is making the service more efficient.