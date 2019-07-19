CHEAT SHEET
House Democrats Delete Angry Tweets and Vow to Stop Feuding
After weeks of infighting that repeatedly boiled over on Twitter, House Democrats on Thursday vowed to bury the hatchet and focus on their “shared mission”—with many of them starting by deleting the tweets that sparked the spat in the first place. In comments to The Washington Post, a House Democratic aide called the move a “collective de-escalation,” which came just days after the party united in a vote to condemn President Trump's racist remarks towards Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). By the time of the vote, tensions were already on full display between House leadership and a progressive group of lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez after a disagreement over a border funding bill. But all three sub-caucuses of the Democratic Caucus issued a joint statement Thursday vowing to leave the fighting behind them and calling their united ranks a “diverse, robust and passionate family” that is “dedicated to making life better for everyday Americans.” “At times, there may be different perspectives on the way forward. That is a hallmark of the legislative process,” the statement said. The reunification efforts are expected to continue next week, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) meeting with all four members of the so-called Squad.