House Impeachment Managers Invite Trump to Testify
House impeachment managers have requested that former President Trump testify in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial. “I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath... concerning your conduct on January 6,” lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) wrote in a letter to Trump, giving Trump until 5 p.m. Friday to respond. Raskin added that if Trump choses not to testify, it would allow for “a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021.” The former president’s second impeachment trial will begin in the Senate next week. Trump allies and lawyers have already indicated they don’t want to call witnesses.