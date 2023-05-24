WATCH: House Members Laugh in MTG’s Face as She Calls for Decorum
In a session of the U.S. House on Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was acting as speaker pro tempore when she attempted to quiet murmuring in the chamber. Banging her gavel, and apparently having been prompted by someone standing to her right, Greene said, “The members are reminded to abide by the decorum of the House.” The chamber exploded into loud laughter, which continued unabated for more than 30 seconds. Greene continued to bang the gavel, repeating, “The House will be in order.” The scathing reaction followed an appeal to Republicans made by Minority Whip Katherine Clark, who announced to the House that all 213 Democrats had signed onto a discharge petition to force a vote on the issue of the debt ceiling. The Democrats applauded and cheered as Clark reminded the GOP that the petition only needed the signatures of five Republicans to succeed. “It only takes five patriots, five patriots to join us in the fight for the American people,” she said.