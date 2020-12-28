House Democrats Say They’ll Flat-Out Ignore Trump’s Suggested Edits to Coronavirus Relief Bill

Read it at Bloomberg News
When President Donald Trump announced that he’d reluctantly signed the coronavirus pandemic relief bill into law Sunday evening, it came with the warning that he’d be sending a “red-lined version” back to Congress to show lawmakers which “wasteful items” he wants to be removed. House Democrats immediately responded to say they’ll just flat-out ignore his suggestions. “Our Democratic majority will reject any rescissions submitted by President Trump,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey said in a statement. Trump finally signed the bill Sunday night after days of his prevarication deprived as many as 14 million of Americans of a week of unemployment aid, according to Bloomberg News.