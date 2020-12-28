End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
    House Democrats Say They’ll Flat-Out Ignore Trump’s Suggested Edits to Coronavirus Relief Bill

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Cheriss May

    When President Donald Trump announced that he’d reluctantly signed the coronavirus pandemic relief bill into law Sunday evening, it came with the warning that he’d be sending a “red-lined version” back to Congress to show lawmakers which “wasteful items” he wants to be removed. House Democrats immediately responded to say they’ll just flat-out ignore his suggestions. “Our Democratic majority will reject any rescissions submitted by President Trump,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey said in a statement. Trump finally signed the bill Sunday night after days of his prevarication deprived as many as 14 million of Americans of a week of unemployment aid, according to Bloomberg News.

